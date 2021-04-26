OHP: One dead, many injured in 5-vehicle crash in Seminole County

A Shawnee man who was allegedly driving the wrong way on Interstate 40 in Seminole County Sunday morning was killed and several others were injured in a five-vehicle crash, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

That accident occurred about 10:24 a.m. along westbound I-40 around mile marker 197.5.

The patrol reports Todd Cahill, 45, Shawnee, died at the scene of that crash and several injuries were reported.

The OHP's report shows Cahill was driving a 2009 Jeep Liberty eastbound in the westbound lanes of the highway when his vehicle first struck a westbound 2020 Ford Expedition driven by Jack Chapman, 82, Calvin.

Cahill's Jeep continued eastbound and struck a 2021 Kia driven by Klint Impson, 41, Ft. Gibson, with that impact causing the Kia to depart the roadway to the left. Cahill's Jeep then struck a 2016 Ram pickup in the outside lane, causing the Jeep to overturn, ejecting Cahill about 98 feet and causing the Ram pickup to collide with a 2004 BMW, the patrol reported.

A group of soldiers from the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma Army National Guard assisted at that accident scene.

Six soldiers from the 545th Brigade Engineer Battalion and one soldier from the 1st Battalion, 179th Infantry Regiment, were returning to Norman after training at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas when they came upon the crash and began to assess the injured and render critical aid until first responders arrived, the Oklahoma Army National Guard reported Sunday.

“It gives me comfort knowing that our Soldiers have the training, knowledge, and care to do what they can in rendering aid to their fellow Oklahomans in a time of need,” said Col. Colby Wyatt, commander of the 45th IBCT,

While responders worked the scene, members of the Strother Fire Department used the Hurst tool to free occupants pinned in the Kia.

From the patrol's report, the driver of the Ford Expedition, along with his two adult passengers and two juvenile passengers, were not injured.

Klint Impson, driver of the Kia, and his passenger, Katheryn Impson, 39, also of Ft. Gibson, were both taken by helicopter ambulance to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where they were listed in critical condition, the OHP report shows. An 11-year-old in the Kia was taken by Seminole Fire Department to OU Medical Center, and a 7-year-old juvenile passenger also was airlifted to OU Medical Center.

The driver of the 2016 Ram pickup and the driver of the 2004 BMW and a BMW passenger were not injured, according to the trooper's report.

Cahill's condition before the crash occurred and cause of the collision are both listed as being under investigation by the patrol.

The accident was investigated by Trooper Denver Lee of the Seminole County detachment of Troop D. He was assisted by Trooper Brian Iker, Trooper Tim Baker, Trooper Ty Wallace, Trooper Dion Wild as well as the FBI and Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police Department.