Will Rogers Elementary receives RAMP Designation

The Shawnee News-Star

Will Rogers Elementary is one of 139 schools in 27 states, and one of only two in Oklahoma, to receive the Recognized American School Counselor Association's Model Program (RAMP) designation. Will Rogers will be honored during a special ceremony at ASCA's Annual Conference for making an exemplary commitment to their school counseling programs.

The RAMP designation, awarded for aligning with the criteria in the ASCA National Model, recognizes schools committed to delivering a data-informed school counseling program and an exemplary educational environment. Since the program’s inception, more than 1,100 schools have been designated as RAMP recipients.

“This year’s RAMP honorees have shown their commitment to students and the school counseling profession,” said Jill Cook, ASCA executive director. “These schools used data to drive their program development and implementation so all students can achieve success. RAMP designation distinguishes these schools and encourages school counselors nationwide to strive for excellence.”

RAMP applications are reviewed once a year by a panel of school counseling professionals, who assess the school counseling programs in 10 different areas of expertise.