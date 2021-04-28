McLoud High School hosts 2021 prom

McLoud High School juniors and seniors gathered for their prom on Saturday, April 24, at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center.

According to Junior Class Sponsor Suzanne Moore, the theme of the prom was "Party at Gatsby's."

Moore said the students were looking forward to coming together and having a good time, especially after not being able to hold a prom last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

McLoud students Elijah Reece and Angela Plumley were voted prom king and queen.