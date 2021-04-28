Pott. County Sheriff's Office to purchase drone

The Pottawatomie County Board of County Commissioners on Monday approved going out for bid on a new drone for the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office.

According to Sheriff Mike Booth, a new drone is expected to cost a little over $30,000 and will include the drone itself, a thermal energy camera, extra batteries, carrying case and additional parts.

Booth said a new drone will greatly benefit the sheriff's office because it will help deputies find missing persons, as well as track suspects in a manhunt.

The sheriff said the department's current drone has become obsolete as it's smaller and the thermal energy camera is not that precise.

The new drone will allow deputies to find people as its thermal camera will be more accurate and it also will have a spotlight feature, which will benefit search parties at night.

In addition, Booth said deputies can attach the department's long-range camera to the new drone, which will allow for better security tactics when tracking a suspect.

The long-range camera is best for daytime searches because it allows law enforcement to find and detect any potential threat a suspect may pose.

Booth said the sheriff's office hopes to receive the drone soon.

