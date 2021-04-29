Pottawatomie County offices propose 2021-2022 budgets

Pottawatomie County Board of County Commissioners heard budget proposals from various county departments in the regular meeting Monday, April 26.

According to District 2 Commissioner Randy Thomas, the proposed budgets are as follows.

The district attorney requested $70,000 for Fiscal Year 2021-2022, which is $2,700 more than Fiscal Year 2020-2021.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office requested $1,429,492.40 for Fiscal Year 2021-2022, which is $46,124 more than Fiscal Year 2020-2021.

The county treasurer has requested $234,000 for Fiscal Year 2021-2022, which is $8,000 more than last year.

The county treasurer for schools requested $35,000 for Fiscal Year 2021-2022, the same as last year.

The county clerk requested $400,275 for Fiscal Year 2021-2022, the same as last year.

The court clerk requested $496,304 for Fiscal Year 2021-2022, which is $13,000 more than Fiscal Year 2020-2021.

The county assessor requested $382,500 for Fiscal Year 2021-2022, which is the same as last year.

Visual Inspection requested $446,250, the same amount.

General government requested $2,122,000 for Fiscal Year 2021-2022, which is $1,527,677 less than Fiscal Year 2020-2021.

The Excise/Equalization Board has requested $4,000 for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 which is the same as last year.

The Pottawatomie County Election Board requested $276,940 for Fiscal Year 2021-2022, which is $54,700 less.

The Juvenile Detention Center requested $45,000 for Fiscal Year 2021-2022, which is the same as last year.

Indigent requested the same $15,000 for for Fiscal Year 2021-2022, while community service requested the same $30,000 for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.

The Pottawatomie County Free Fair Board requested $3,500 for Fiscal Year 2021-2022, the same amount as before.

Floodplain and Safety requested $63,000 for Fiscal Year 2021-2022, about $30,000 more than last year.

Emergency management requested $86,945.34 for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.

Thomas said commissioners need to receive their exact overall budget from the county assessor before they award funds to the various departments.

He explained the commissioners may get those numbers sometime in June.

Check back up for updates.