SHS students inducted into National Honor Society
Shawnee High School's chapter of the National Honor Society recently held an induction ceremony for its newest members.
Leading the ceremony were NHS officers Camille Columbus, president; Maggie Watkins, vice president; Gabby Herrera, senior representative; and Isabelle Conley, junior representative; and NHS advisors Cindy Bartley and Scott Bartley.
The new members are
Seniors
Timothy Heath
Netanya Lawrence
Scottlyn Wilson
Juniors
Destiny Branscum
Hannah Carlson
Brianna Grigg
Zane Walck
Sophomores
Anneca Anderson
Keilani Anderson
Colin Brooks
Chiara Carpenter
Warren Carter
Cody Comerate
Ki’ya Crowder
Luke Dyer
Matthew Ellis
Zayda Evans
Sierra Frailey
Arturo Hernandez
Cole Hodges
Zander Hogan
Allison Holter
Kenidy Hutchins
Mia Jennings
Isaiah Jones
Rylie Justice
Ella Kate King
Alanah Lindsey
Amaya Martinez
Kalyn McKee
Piper McNeil
Katherine Meeks
Scottland Meier
Cruz Merrell
Chanel Morales
Brant Nave
Hailey Painter
Michael Pearne
Isabella Pfeiff
Daniel Phillips
Alex Porter
Alysa Porter
Allie Ratcliff
Hailey Roll
Aaron Rother
Natalie Selman
DezaRae Simmons
Canyon Spurgin
Olivia Stevenson
Tieryn Taylor
Trevor Thomason
Maddox Tully
Janelle Watson
Eva Webb
Jalen Wicks
Zane Wilson
Jason Witherspoon
Titus Wright