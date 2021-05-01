SHS students inducted into National Honor Society

The Shawnee News-Star

Shawnee High School's chapter of the National Honor Society recently held an induction ceremony for its newest members.

Leading the ceremony were NHS officers Camille Columbus, president; Maggie Watkins, vice president; Gabby Herrera, senior representative; and Isabelle Conley, junior representative; and NHS advisors Cindy Bartley and Scott Bartley.

The new members are

Seniors

Timothy Heath

Netanya Lawrence

Scottlyn Wilson

Juniors

Destiny Branscum

Hannah Carlson

Brianna Grigg

Zane Walck

Sophomores

Anneca Anderson

Keilani Anderson

Colin Brooks

Chiara Carpenter

Warren Carter

Cody Comerate

Ki’ya Crowder

Luke Dyer

Matthew Ellis

Zayda Evans

Sierra Frailey

Arturo Hernandez

Cole Hodges

Zander Hogan

Allison Holter

Kenidy Hutchins

Mia Jennings

Isaiah Jones

Rylie Justice

Ella Kate King

Alanah Lindsey

Amaya Martinez

Kalyn McKee

Piper McNeil

Katherine Meeks

Scottland Meier

Cruz Merrell

Chanel Morales

Brant Nave

Hailey Painter

Michael Pearne

Isabella Pfeiff

Daniel Phillips

Alex Porter

Alysa Porter

Allie Ratcliff

Hailey Roll

Aaron Rother

Natalie Selman

DezaRae Simmons

Canyon Spurgin

Olivia Stevenson

Tieryn Taylor

Trevor Thomason

Maddox Tully

Janelle Watson

Eva Webb

Jalen Wicks

Zane Wilson

Jason Witherspoon

Titus Wright