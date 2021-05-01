LOCAL

SHS students inducted into National Honor Society

The Shawnee News-Star

Shawnee High School's chapter of the National Honor Society recently held an induction ceremony for its newest members.

Leading the ceremony were NHS officers Camille Columbus, president; Maggie Watkins, vice president; Gabby Herrera, senior representative; and Isabelle Conley, junior representative; and NHS advisors Cindy Bartley and Scott Bartley.

The new members are

Seniors

Timothy Heath            

Netanya Lawrence

Scottlyn Wilson        

Juniors

Destiny Branscum            

Hannah Carlson

Brianna Grigg                

Zane Walck

Sophomores

Anneca Anderson        

Keilani Anderson        

Colin Brooks

Chiara Carpenter        

Warren Carter        

Cody Comerate

Ki’ya Crowder        

Luke Dyer        

Matthew Ellis

Zayda Evans        

Sierra Frailey                    

Arturo Hernandez

Cole Hodges        

Zander Hogan             

Allison Holter

Kenidy Hutchins        

Mia Jennings        

Isaiah Jones

Rylie Justice        

Ella Kate King        

Alanah Lindsey

Amaya Martinez        

Kalyn McKee        

Piper McNeil                      

Katherine Meeks        

Scottland Meier        

Cruz Merrell

Chanel Morales        

Brant Nave        

Hailey Painter

Michael Pearne        

Isabella Pfeiff        

Daniel Phillips                      

Alex Porter        

Alysa Porter                 

Allie Ratcliff

Hailey Roll        

Aaron Rother        

Natalie Selman      

DezaRae Simmons        

Canyon Spurgin        

Olivia Stevenson

Tieryn Taylor        

Trevor Thomason                    

Maddox Tully

Janelle Watson        

Eva Webb        

Jalen Wicks    

Zane Wilson        

Jason Witherspoon    

Titus Wright