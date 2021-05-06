Grace selected as 2021 OASA District 9 Superintendent of the Year

The Shawnee News-Star

Dr. April Grace, superintendent of Shawnee Public Schools, has been announced as the 2021 Oklahoma Association of School Administrators District 9 Superintendent of the Year. Grace will be recognized at the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration Summer Leadership Conference June 8-10.

OASA annually recognizes outstanding administrators who demonstrate successful experience in top-level educational administration, have a sound, dynamic and realistic philosophy of education, inspire and motivate people and give support and recognition for the contributions of others, have a record which evidences continued professional and personal growth through appropriate training and experiences including skills in human relations and the stamina to cope with the pressures of the job, have the ability to speak for education on all levels with special emphasis on the district level and have made contributions to educational administration

"School leaders truly do what matters most for student success," said Dr. Pam Deering, CCOSA/OASA executive director. "These school leaders have led through a pandemic and budget cuts this year along with many other challenges. They have worked tirelessly for students."

OASA has 20 districts that consist of multiple counties. Eligible OASA members are nominated and selected by their peers in their OASA district.