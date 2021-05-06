Man killed after accident in Shawnee early Thursday, police report

A man was killed in an accident around 8 a.m. Thursday, May 6, in the 1900 block of North Bryan Street in Shawnee, police said.

According to Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivian Lozano-Stafford, a 2012 Equinox was traveling northbound on Bryan Street when a 2003 Cadillac traveling southbound on Bryan Street crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and hit the Equinox.

Lozano-Strafford said the driver, Charles Crowley, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

The driver and passengers of the Equinox were taken to SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital-Shawnee by REACT EMS for medical treatment, she said, and have since been released.

The accident is still under investigation and no other details have been released by Shawnee police.