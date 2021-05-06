Shawnee Board of Education honors retirees

Various Shawnee educators and staff members who are retiring were recognized at the Shawnee Board of Education meeting Monday, May 3.

Everyone was honored for their services to Shawnee Public Schools, be it as an educator or a nutritional services worker.

The retirees include Vicki Plank, who is retiring from Child Nutrition Services at Jefferson Elementary; Second grade teacher at Sequoyah Elementary Jane Callahan; Reading Specialist at Sequoyah Elementary Marilyn Finley; Assistant Band Director at Shawnee Middle School Jan Steffen; Language Arts teacher at Shawnee Middle School Mandy Hillhouse; Chemistry Teacher at Shawnee High School Carolyn Shirley and Assistant Superintendent Brent Houston.