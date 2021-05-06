LOCAL

Shawnee High School Band celebrates at banquet

Elisabeth Slay
The Shawnee News-Star
Aiden Grein (left) and Band Director Ryan Henigman (right) at the SHS Band banquet. Grein received the John Philip Sousa Award, the highest award given to a high school band student.
Levi Wilson (left) and Band Director Ryan Henigman (right) at the SHS Band banquet. Wilson received the Louis Armstrong Jazz Award.
From left to right Bethany Newell, Percussion Director Hunter Stutzman and Zach Pennington. Both Newell and Pennington received the Taylor Ricks Award for Percussion.

Shawnee High School Band students gathered in-person for their yearly banquet Monday, May 3.

According to Cherity Pennington, District Communications and Library Services Coordinator, several students received awards at the banquet.

Pennington said those who won awards included Aiden Grein, who received the John Philip Sousa Award, the highest award given to a high school band student.

In addition, Levi Wilson received the Louis Armstrong Jazz Award.

"This award is presented to a senior who consistently demonstrates first chair skills, leadership and overall service to the Jazz Band," Pennington said.

Lastly, both Bethany Newell and Zach Pennington received the Taylor Ricks Award for Percussion.

"The Taylor Ricks Award is named in memory of an SHS percussionist who died in 2011 and is awarded to the top percussion senior or seniors," Pennington said.