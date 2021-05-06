Shawnee High School Band celebrates at banquet

Shawnee High School Band students gathered in-person for their yearly banquet Monday, May 3.

According to Cherity Pennington, District Communications and Library Services Coordinator, several students received awards at the banquet.

Pennington said those who won awards included Aiden Grein, who received the John Philip Sousa Award, the highest award given to a high school band student.

In addition, Levi Wilson received the Louis Armstrong Jazz Award.

"This award is presented to a senior who consistently demonstrates first chair skills, leadership and overall service to the Jazz Band," Pennington said.

Lastly, both Bethany Newell and Zach Pennington received the Taylor Ricks Award for Percussion.

"The Taylor Ricks Award is named in memory of an SHS percussionist who died in 2011 and is awarded to the top percussion senior or seniors," Pennington said.