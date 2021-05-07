Early voting begins for South Rock Creek school bond measure to fund new buses

Early voting for the $390,000 South Rock Creek Bond Election began Thursday, May 6, for voters in Pottawatomie County and continues Friday, May 7.

Those who won't be able to make it to the polls on Election Day — Tuesday, May 11 — can vote early.

According to Pottawatomie County Election Board Secretary Patricia Carter, early voting is open to all voters who wish to do so.

“You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early. Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted through the State Election Board—from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines,” Carter said.

Early voting is also available Friday May 7 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the County Election Board located at 330 N. Broadway in downtown Shawnee.

Carter said early voting is not available at polling locations.

According to SRC Superintendent Mike Crawford, the bond issue placed before voters is a transportation bond that, if passed, will be used to purchase four new buses with air conditioning for the district.

Crawford said if the bond is approved, there will be no projected tax increase and the district hopes to pay it off in four years or less.

"All three of our bus routes and our transportation bus would all be brand new," Crawford said. "Right now the fleet that we use to run our routes with (are old)."

The educator said one bus is 12 years old, one is eight and another is on its third year. He explained the district wants to use the bond funds to purchase 2020 or newer buses.

"Those buses would all be new and under warranty and that makes it a lot safer for our kids," Crawford said. "Also there's a little bit of a cost savings of not having to pay for repair costs at least until the warranty runs out."

If passed, Crawford said this bond would allow South Rock Creek to offer students the best transportation possible and the best equipment possible.

"We look forward to having (the bond election) and hopefully our folks can come out and support the bond issue," Crawford said. "They've done a great job of always supporting our bonds in the past."

Typically, Crawford said South Rock Creek holds building bond issues, so it's nice to have a different opportunity.

"Instead of buying buses every so many years we can get a new fleet all at once and take care of our transportation needs for a while," Crawford said.

Bond issues require a 60 percent supermajority vote for passage.

Check back for updates.