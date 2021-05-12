Area schools to host in-person graduations

Several Pottawatomie County schools will host in-person graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021.

Shawnee Public Schools will host the Shawnee High School Class of 2021 graduation ceremony Monday, May 17, at Jim Thorpe Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

According to Superintendent Dr. April Grace , along with graduation, the annual Senior Parade will be Sunday, May 16 at 3 p.m.

Cherity Pennington, Director of Communications and Library Services said there will be a seating limit at the graduation ceremony based on the capacity at the stadium and SHS administrators and senior sponsors are working out weather contingency plans.

In addition to Shawnee, Tecumseh High School will host its in-person graduation ceremony Wednesday, May 19, at 7 p.m. at the FireLake Arena.

According to THS Principal Randy Dilbeck, masks will be required in the arena and during the ceremony.

"Ticket allotment per Tecumseh 2021 graduate will be determined by COVID-19 cases in our area at graduation time, Dilbeck said. "Thank you for your loyalty and cooperation."

He explained the Baccalaureate ceremony will be held Sunday, May 16 at 3 p.m. at Sharon Baptist Church.

Along with Tecumseh, Bethel High School will host its in-person graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 Saturday, May 15 at FireLake Arena.

The event will start at 10 a.m. with the doors opening at 8:30 a.m.

According to BHS Principal Jeremy Stewart, the high school would like to welcome all family and friends of the seniors to come to the ceremony.

"While reviewing COVID-19 safety protocols for gatherings, Bethel Schools will be supportive of our venue host and honor the required mask mandate for all participants and spectators in the arena," Stewart said.

He explained the school will be mailing out a calendar of the end of the year senior events.

In addition, Dale High School will also will have its in-person graduation ceremony Thursday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Check back for updates.