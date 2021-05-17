Shawnee man killed in car accident

Shawnee police officers responded to the 5000 block of North Harrison Street in reference to a fatality accident Saturday, May 15 around 1:26 a.m.

According to Shawnee police Cpl. Vivian Lazano-Strafford, a silver 2010 Dodge Avenger was traveling southbound on Harrison when it struck a male, later identified as Victor Lowe,51, of Shawnee, who was walking southbound on Harrison.

Lowe was transported to SSM Heath St. Anthony Hospital Shawnee by REACT where he was later pronounced deceased.

The accident is still under investigation.