Shawnee celebrates the Class of 2021
Elisabeth Slay
The Shawnee News-Star
Hundreds of family members and friends gathered for the Shawnee High School Class of 2021 graduation ceremony Monday, May 17.
Over 300 seniors received their diplomas at the ceremony, which took place at the SHS Jim Thorpe stadium.
Many students addressed the class and audience and the SHS band and choir performed at the ceremony.
After concerns of rain, graduates were able to celebrate their accomplishments with clear skies and warm weather.