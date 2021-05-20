GCTC to move Friday's graduation ceremony indoors

GCTC

SHAWNEE, Okla. – Due to forecasted rain and thunderstorms Friday, Gordon Cooper Technology Center will move its Graduation Ceremony, originally scheduled to be held outside, inside the Seminar Center on the main Shawnee campus.

The ceremonies will still take place at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday. Guests will not be allowed to attend in person due to limited space in the Seminar Center, but the ceremony will be live streamed on GCTC’s YouTube Channel.

All other graduation details will remain the same. GCTC graduation is free all 2021 GCTC graduates are encouraged to participate, but attendance is optional. GCTC will provide cap, gown, tassel, honor cords (if merited), announcements and a mask to be worn at graduation. A professional photographer will be at the graduation ceremonies and will offer pictures to all graduates.

The following programs will be a part of the 9 a.m. ceremony; Aviation Maintenance Technology, Business Education Technology, Carpentry & Masonry Trades, Collision Repair Technology, Cosmetology, Professional Diesel Technician, Early Care & Education, Graphic Design, Health Careers (Shawnee), Advanced Health Careers, Applied Health Careers, Heating and Air Conditioning & Refrigeration.

The following programs will be a part of the 1 p.m. ceremony; Automotive Services Technology (Shawnee), Automotive Services Technology (Seminole), Precision Machining, Computer Network Technology, Criminal Justice and Emergency Services, Digital Careers, Electrical Careers, Health Careers (Seminole), Pre-Engineering Academy and Applied Welding Technology.