Tecumseh Class of 2021 celebrates graduation

Tecumseh High School seniors celebrated their graduation at an in-person ceremony at the FireLake Arena Wednesday, May 19.

The THS Band performed "Pomp and Circumstance" and the National Anthem, and the THS Mixed Chorus performed a few songs.

Superintendent Tom Wilsie's address to the Class of 2021 was his last for Tecumseh High School, as he is retiring in June.

Salutatorian Robert Haworth and Valedictorian Brayden Stone addressed their classmates, and the Class of 2021 received their diplomas.