UCO College of Business awards scholarship to Shawnee student

The University of Central Oklahoma College of Business recently awarded a scholarship to a Shawnee resident for the upcoming fall and spring semesters in recognition of her academic achievements and outstanding service to the university.

Hailey Williams, a freshman majoring in insurance and risk management from Shawnee, recently received the Insurance and Risk Management Endowed Scholarship.

“On behalf of the UCO College of Business, I would like to congratulate our many deserving scholarship recipients this year. These talented students have worked exceptionally hard to distinguish themselves as future business leaders. I am very proud of their dedication over the past year as they adapted to new challenges to learning that resulted from COVID-19,” said Jeremy Oller, J.D., Ph.D., interim dean of the UCO College of Business.

“I would also like to thank our many donors, alumni and friends for their tremendous support of our students and programs in the College of Business. Their generosity truly impacts our students’ lives and helps the college continue to offer the best educational experience possible. We are dedicated to preparing students to become the future business leaders within the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, and the support of our donors reflects our college’s distinct connection with our business community.”

For more information about the UCO College of Business, visit www.uco.edu/business.