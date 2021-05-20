UCO College of Education awards scholarships to Meeker student

The Shawnee News-Star

The University of Central Oklahoma College of Education and Professional Studies recently awarded Meeker resident Taylor Gutierrez several scholarships for the upcoming fall and spring semesters in recognition of her academic achievements and outstanding service to the university.

Gutierrez, a senior majoring in elementary education, received the Guthrie Scottish Rite Charitable and Education Foundation Scholarship, the Margaret Branscrum Scholarship for Teachers, the Maxine Prather Endowed Scholarship and the Stephanie D. Johnson Endowed Scholarship.

"In the midst of a difficult year, our students continued to achieve significant academic and professional milestones, and we are grateful to be able to recognize and award their efforts with scholarships," said Donna Cobb, Ed.D., dean of the UCO College of Education and Professional Studies.

"The support of our many generous donors provides new opportunities for our students and ensures that an education does not have to be put on hold due to financial burdens.”

For more information about the UCO College of Education and Professional Studies, visit uco.edu/ceps.