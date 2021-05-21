See Dale High School graduates take the stage and earn their 2021 diplomas

The Dale High School Class of 2021 celebrated their graduation with an in-person ceremony at the FireLake Arena Thursday.

The graduates took a moment to show gratitude to their parents, teachers and friends by giving them roses.

In addition, the Class of 2021 was given a moment to say goodbye to one another.

There were several valedictorians in the class and two of them addressed the audience.

Dale Public School Superintendent Ky Wilkins presented the seniors with their diplomas and the Class of 2021 celebrated their accomplishment with the traditional cap toss at the end of the ceremony.