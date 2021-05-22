Oklahoma Veteran's Memorial Committee to host Memorial Day event

The Oklahoma Veteran's Memorial Committee (OVMC) is hosting a few Memorial Day events in Shawnee Monday, May 31, and invites the community to attend.

According to OVMC member Albert Brase, there will be a ceremony at the Resthaven Cemetery in Shawnee at 9 a.m. May 31.

"We invite you to attend a Memorial Day Ceremony. To be grateful for and to honor the veterans that gave their all for the protection of the liberties we have," Brase said.

The ceremony will begin with the Color Guard Presenting Colors, the Pledge of Allegiance, the National Anthem and an invocation.

There will be a speaker at the event, a wreath presentation, Taps, a 21-gun salute and Taps again.

In addition, Brase said there will be another ceremony at Shawnee's Fairview Cemetery, located at 1400 N Center Ave beginning at 11 a.m.

This ceremony will also begin with the Color Guard Presenting Colors, the Pledge of Allegiance, the National Anthem and an invocation.

Sen. Shane Jett will speak at the event and there will be another wreath presentation, Taps, a 21-gun salute and Taps again.