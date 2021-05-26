DRS Transition to host free online summer STEM camps for students with disabilities

The Shawnee News-Star

Free Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) camps for students with disabilities will be “online and doing fine” again this summer.

Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services, and Rick and Sherri DeRennaux from Tech-Now, Inc. will offer three-day online camps for students located anywhere in Oklahoma.

Five camps are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday in June and July.

Participants will use computers, printers and related technologies to design and create several products, including model racing cars, as a platform for learning about product pricing and manufacturing businesses.

Curriculum is designed for ages 14-19.

“Our STEM camps are open to Oklahoma students with physical, mental or cognitive disabilities,” Transition Coordinator Renee Sansom Briscoe said. “We want students to have fun improving their technology skills that will hopefully develop into good-paying job skills in the future.”

“Our curriculum focuses on engineering, technology, teamwork, photography, design and product development, which are the knowledge and skills that today’s employers are looking for,” Rick DeRennaux said.

Participants may use the links below to register for Transition STEM camps:

June 8–10 https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8P23QQK

June 15–17 https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LG66NRZ

June 22 –24 https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LHRK8TJ

July 6–8 https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/L6322MM

July 13–15 https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VKV8BKB

Registration closes two weeks prior to the start date of each STEM Camp to allow time to mail packets to students with information and materials for their projects.

For more information about STEM camps or DRS Transition, contact rsansom@okdrs.gov at 405-212-7789 or visit DRS Transition on the web at http://www.okdrs.gov/students/transition.

The Transition Program provides vocational rehabilitation services to prepare students with disabilities for employment and life after high school. Services may include career counseling, vocational evaluation, work adjustment training, on-the-job training, work study, and job development and placement. Virtual Summer STEM training is just one of the many programs DRS offers in partnership with other agencies, public school systems and community organizations.

Tech-Now is a technology-focused program that targets students with disabilities transitioning from high school to postsecondary education or employment. The program is committed to changing the way students with disabilities develop and apply technology skills and prepare for the transition to adult life in the 21st century workplace.