Shawnee, McLoud to offer free summer meal plans

Shawnee and McLoud Schools are outlining summer meal plans.

McLoud Public Schools will be providing free breakfast and lunch meals to all children ages birth to 18 starting on Tuesday, June 1, and ending June 24.

According to Superintendent Steve Stanley, children ages zero to three who are McLoud residents can eat the meals, but older students must attend McLoud Schools to participate in the meal plan.

Stanley said the meals will be served in the cafeteria of the McLoud Early Childhood Center.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m each day Monday through Thursday.

The meals are not grab and go but rather sit down and eat meals for children.

In addition to McLoud, Shawnee Public Schools Child Nutrition will also continue to serve free meals this summer to anyone 18 years old and younger.

According to Shawnee Public Information Officer Cherity Pennington, students participating at in-person summer school will have their meals served at the school.

"Curbside pickup is available at each site to those not attending a summer program," Pennington said.

People can receive their meals at the following schools sites:

Horace Mann Elementary School located at 412 N. Draper with curbside pick up being from 12:15-12:30 p.m. in the gravel parking lot west of the playground on the south side if the school on 11th Street.

Breakfast will be served at 8-8:15 a.m. and lunch will be served 11 a.m. to noon June 1-30 Monday through Thursday.

This site can be reached at 405-878-1028 or 405-214-7162.

Jefferson Elementary School, located at 405 W. Dill, will have curbside pick up from 12:15-12:30 p.m. at the oval on the west of the school on Kickapoo Street.

Breakfast will be served 8-8:15 a.m. and lunch will be served 11 a.m. to noon June 1-30 Monday through Thursday.

This site can be reached at 405-878-1028 or 405-214-7152.

Sequoyah Elementary School, located at 1401 E Independence, will have curbside pick up from 12:15-12:30 p.m. at the oval on the east side of the school on Sequoyah Boulevard.

Breakfast will be served 8-8:15 a.m. and lunch will be served 11 a.m. to noon June 1-30 Monday through Thursday.

This site can be reached at 405-878-1028 or 405-273-1319.

Will Rogers Elementary School, at 225 E MacArthur, will have curbside pick up from 12:15-12:30 p.m.

People can enter the drive on the west side of the school off MacArthur Street at the southeast corner of the school. Breakfast will be served 8-8:15 a.m. and lunch will be served 11 a.m. to noon June 1-30 Monday through Thursday.

This site can be reached at 405-878-1028 or 405-214-7123.

Shawnee Middle School at 4300 N Union will have curbside pick up from 12:45-1 p.m.

People can enter the drive north of the school and follow to the west side of the school outside the cafeteria doors where students are normally dropped off in the mornings.

Breakfast will be served 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch will be serve noon to 12:30 p.m. July 12-22 Monday through Thursday.

This site can be reached at 405-878-1028 or 405-878-1006.

Shawnee High School located at 1001 N Kennedy will have curbside pick up from 12:45-1 p.m.

People can enter the drive from Kennedy on the north side of the school and meals may be picked up across from the tennis court.

Breakfast will be served 7:45-8 a.m. and lunch will be served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 1-21 Monday through Friday.

This site can be reached at 405-878-1028 or 405-275-9591.

Other area schools will be offering plans as well. Check back for updates.