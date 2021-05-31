Shawnee community gathers for Memorial Service

Despite the rain, many Shawnee residents and veterans gathered Monday morning for a Memorial Day service at Resthaven Memorial Park.

People were welcomed by Richard A Filbert II, and Boy Scout Troop 426 posted the colors.

In addition, Paul Kelly led the invocation and Oklahoma House Representative for District 28 Danny Williams gave an address.

Following Williams' speech, Filbert and Leslie Stewart presented a wreath and the Veterans of Foreign Affairs Honor Guard gave a 21-gun salute.

Several members of various Boy Scout and Cub Scout troops handed out American flags to attendees to place on the graves of veterans.

The event was hosted by the Oklahoma Veteran's Memorial Committee.