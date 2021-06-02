Tecumseh offers summer school, camp

Tecumseh Public Schools will continue educating students with summer sessions, which started May 24.

According to Superintendent Robert Kinsey, many students are enrolled this summer.

"We are holding summer school in person with students at Barnard Elementary, Cross Timbers Elementary, and Tecumseh Middle School," Kinsey said.

The educator explained while some students are meeting in person, others are utilizing distance learning.

"Tecumseh High School students who were in need of summer classes are using online curriculum to meet their needs with an opportunity to meet teachers in person for assistance," Kinsey said.

In addition to summer school sessions, TPS is also offering academic opportunities through another fun program.

"Our district is also holding Einstein Camp on the campus of Tecumseh Middle School for those students in fifth and eighth grades who want to receive some enrichment in math," Kinsey said.

All students participating in these programs are receiving breakfast and lunch.

"Classes at Barnard Elementary, Cross Timbers Elementary and Tecumseh Middle School last from 8 a.m. to noon each day, four days per week, and will end during the last full week of June," Kinsey said.