GCTC Selects McCormick as Superintendent

The Gordon Cooper Technology Center Board of Education selected Julie McCormick to be the school’s next superintendent.

McCormick comes to Gordon Cooper Technology Center from Canadian Valley Technology Center where she served most recently as Campus Director for the school’s El Reno campus.

“I am honored to become a part of Gordon Cooper Technology Center as the Superintendent/CEO,” McCormick said. “I am excited to have the opportunity to work with the staff and to represent the communities that Gordon Cooper serves.

“Gordon Cooper Technology Center has gained a reputation for excellence,” McCormick said. “Their mission of, ‘Preparing people for success in the workplace, education, and in life,’ shows that their focus is on the growth and development of people and the communities where they reside. I look forward to getting to work with some extraordinary people.”

McCormick is no stranger to the Gordon Cooper district having graduated from Shawnee High School and serving Tecumseh Public Schools in various capacities from 1997-2018. Among other positions at Tecumseh, McCormick served as elementary school principal, high school principal, assistant superintendent and special services director.

“After 30 years in education with 21 of those years in Pottawatomie County, I am anxious to return in this capacity at Gordon Cooper Technology Center,” McCormick said. “I commend the Gordon Cooper Technology Center Board of Education and the previous administration for their dedication and hard work.

“Sadly, I am following a true gentleman, Bob Perry, who served Gordon Cooper Technology Center for numerous years, and I will strive to continue to move the technology center forward in ways that would make him proud.”

McCormick will officially begin as GCTC Superintendent on July 1, 2021.

Gordon Cooper Technology Center is an accredited institution and is one of 29 Career and Technical education options within Oklahoma's globally recognized Career Tech System. GCTC serves an area in East-Central Oklahoma covering approximately three counties. Visit gctech.edu to learn more about Gordon Cooper Technology Center.