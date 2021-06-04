Grove school launches Summer Reading Academy

Grove Elementary in Shawnee launched its Summer Reading Academy, which is being held during the month of June.

According to Superintendent Mark Bowlan, the program is from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

"We serve second graders moving to third grade and third graders moving to fourth grade," Bowlan said.

He explained the main focus of the program is to strengthen vocabulary and reading comprehension and build students' confidence.

Students participate in reading games, partner reading, small group reading circles, and use iPads, which enhance their learning.

"Instruction is individualized and students are empowered to reach their reading goals," Bowlan said.