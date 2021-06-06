Shawnee's Independence Day parade planned for July 5

News-Star staff

Each year in Shawnee, a Fourth of July parade makes its way through downtown Shawnee to celebrate Independence Day.

For the 2021 parade, which will be held Monday, July 5, plans are already underway, and this year it will also honor the community's first responders.

The Veterans Group of Shawnee is planning to honor first responders, including police, sheriff, fire, nurses, doctors, and ambulance crews, all of whom are community heroes.

Veterans and family members, Gold Star and Blue Star families also are asked to be honored in the parade.

"We are calling out to all local school bands that have drum players to march in front of the parade," said Barbara White.

Plans are for the parade members to gather at 9 a.m. Monday, July 5, at Main and Beard streets. Walkers will be picked up at the parking lot of First Baptist Church on Union Street and the parade will end at the veterans memorial on Broadway. Everyone is asked to attend and celebrate.

Call Barbara White at 405-878-6534 for more information.