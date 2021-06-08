Shawnee Library returns to full capacity and opened newly-renovated space

The Shawnee Public Library returned to full capacity June 1 and opened its newly-renovated space to the public.

According to Peggy Cook, Pottawatomie County branch manager, the library is happy to welcome back book lovers.

"It's exciting. We're thrilled to welcome families," Cook said.

Additionally, Cook explained the Shawnee Library is ready for everyone to see the library's new features.

"Many people are excited to see our new look," Cook said.

The branch underwent a major renovation last year and has received many upgrades.

Cook said these upgrades include a new solid surface floor, new lighting and new self pick up and on- hold shelves.

Along with reopening at full capacity and the new features, the Shawnee Library and other locations of the Pioneer Library System have also kicked off the Summer Learning Challenge.

Cook explained the library is reaching out to readers and encouraging them to sign up and help meet the system's reading goal of six million points.

She said all ages can participate in the Summer Learning Challenge and everyone can win prizes, such as Blockaroos for early literacy, Lego sets for children, drones for teens and Fitbits for adults.

As the summer kicks off, Cook said the library's main focus is outreach, but there will be many programs offered as the summer continues.

These include outdoor events, summer learning at schools, virtual programs and STEM learning.

"We're looking forward to helping people find books," she said.

While the library is open at full capacity, Cook explained it will continue to offer curbside pick up to patrons and will encourage mask wearing for those who wish to wear them.

The Shawnee Library at 101 N. Philadelphia, is open Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information visit https://pioneerlibrarysystem.org/choose-a-library/shawnee.