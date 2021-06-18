McLoud residents enjoy library's new story walk

For the last three months, the McLoud Public Library has offered residents the opportunity to enjoy the joy of reading and the fun of physical activity through their new story walk, which is an outdoor reading experience that allows people to travel through a work of literature.

According to Library Associate Angel Wilde, the library placed the new feature along the Lawrence Wahpepah Walking Trail at Veterans Park in McLoud.

"We have 20 story frames along the trail and ours is three-quarters of a mile long," Wilde said. "They walk along the trail and they read one frame at a time, which is just a spread of a story like a picture book and as they walk along there are some activities they can do."

According to Branch Manager Wanda Haynes, the frames for the story walk were funded by a $7,785 health and literacy grant from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries through the Institute of Museums and Libraries.

The library has had three books total in the story walk and Wilde said there has been positive feedback.

"We've gotten a great response from the community. (People) say their kids choose the story walk over the playground," Wilde said. "They greatly appreciate having it in the community. They can't wait for the next book."

Families are known to walk through the trail multiple times, even if the story has yet to be changed.

Wilde said the story walk is both beneficial and enjoyable for students and families.

"The kids are getting outside and exercise and they're learning on the trail," Wilde said. "It's definitely a chance for families to do something together."

At the end of the trail, visitors can fill out a survey and after they'll receive prizes for participating in the story walk.

Visitors also can visit the library in person to fill out the surveys or scan a QR code at the end of the trail and fill the survey out online.

Haynes said the next story will be "Blackberry Banquet" in honor of the annual McLoud Blackberry Festival in July.

In addition, Haynes explained for the first time since last February, there will be a story time event at the trail from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. June 29.

For more information, call the library at (405) 788-4132.