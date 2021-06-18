Shawnee High School student honored as Academic All-Stater

The Shawnee News-Star

Shawnee Academic All-Stater Olivia Todd was honored during the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence Academic Awards Ceremony, held recently in Tulsa. Todd, a 2021 graduate of Shawnee High School, was among 100 outstanding seniors from Oklahoma public schools who were honored by the foundation as Academic All-Staters. She received an Academic All-State scholarship sponsored by 2005 Academic All-State Alumnus Donald Wilson. The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence is a statewide nonprofit organization that recognizes and encourages academic excellence in Oklahoma’s public schools.