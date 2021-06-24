Corn Stock tournament held at Blues On Broadway

Many members of the Shawnee-area community participated in the very first Corn Stock cornhole tournament at Blues on Broadway Saturday, June 19, which helped raise funds for the Cops N Kids program.

According to Shawnee Police Department Cpl. Vivian Lozano, there were 80 teams in the tournament.

Lozano said the winning team was Hook'em and the players on that team were James Borque and Jacky Lane.

There were 42 boards lined down Main Street from Beard to Bell. She said the final match was held at the intersection of Main and Broadway.

"It was amazing for it being the first year. I hope everyone enjoyed it and are planning on participating with us every year," Lozano said.

She explained while the event was fun, it was quite hot during the day and she hopes next year to have mist sponsors to help with cooling and shade.

The tournament was a fundraiser for Cops n' Kids and Lozano said it was quite successful.

Cops 'n Kids is Aug. 28 and offers people in the community the chance to get to know their local law enforcement in a friendly environment.

"My hope with Cops N Kids is that families and mainly kids know (that) we are humans also and we are here to protect them," Lozano said. "I don’t want kids to be afraid of officers."

Lozano said she'd like to thank Ford Insurance Agency for being the title sponsor for Corn Stock this year, Shawnee Trophy for sponsoring the trophies, Lowe's for sponsoring the first place drills and Fish Brothers for making the boards used at the event.

"Thanks to everyone who participated, sponsored and helped to make the first Corn Stock a huge success," Lozano said. "If anyone would like some boards for their business or personal, I will start taking orders in January for our second annual Corn Stock in 2022."