Tecumseh Chamber hosts blood drive

The Tecumseh Chamber of Commerce hosted the Tecumseh Community Blood Drive at American Legion Hall Monday, June 21.

According to Tecumseh Chamber Executive Director Leslie Merritt, 51 people signed up for the blood drive and 42 were able to donate blood.

In addition to the Chamber of Commerce, AFR Gilbert Insurance Agency also sponsored the event.

According to Cody Denison, Account Consultant from the Oklahoma Blood Institute, the pandemic has caused issues with the state's blood supply and events such as this have helped maintain the need.

Denison said each of the donors from the blood drive help saved up to three lives.