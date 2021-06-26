Tecumseh hosts first ever Mingle on Main Street Block Party

Many gathered in Downtown Tecumseh for the very first Mingle on Main Street Block Party Thursday, June 24, where there were vendors, food trucks, live music and more.

According to City Clerk Cathy Condit, she came up with the idea for the event and with help from various volunteers, including Tecumseh City Hall staff members, city employees and Council Member Linda Farris, she was able to put it together in three weeks.

"I actually got bored at work one day and went to the city manager and said 'Let's do something for Tecumseh to bring people in,'" Condit said. "This is what we came up with."

She said about 93 vendors registered for the event and a total of 80-85 vendors actually participated in the event.

In addition, Condit said there was a barbecue competition held at the event and about nine vendors participated in the contest.

"Cash prizes was a total of $2,300 in cash for the people," she said.

A variety of barbecue vendors who participated in the contest were from all over the state as well as the three judges who chose the winners.

The winners are as follows:

The Grand Overall Champion was Travis Farthing from Bigsbee.

In the porkbutt category: First place went to

There were also two live bands at Mingle on Main Street, including Roy Weathers Band and Midas 13.

"As far as the bands we were trying to draw our local citizens out of their houses so we got people away from here," Condit said.

She said this event was a success as many people were in attendance, which she feels was needed after the last year.

"We needed something to do. The town needed something and that's what we did," Condit said.

According to For All Occasions vendor Vicki Gibson, if felt amazing to be out at an event again selling her homemade pot holders and visiting with people.

"It feels good instead of being closed in for a whole year," she said. "For me I like to meet people and there are friends that I haven't seen in a while that (came) through."

This event was sponsored by the City of Tecumseh, Tecumseh Electric, First United, Tinker Federal Credit Union, BancFirst, Define Boutique and Design and the Countywide and Sun.

Condit said this event would not have been possible without the help from the great team of volunteers who worked with her to make her idea into a reality.

Condit said the city plans to host this event again next year.

"From all the comments I've heard it actually went very well," Condit said.