Tecumseh library offering summer programs, at full capacity

Since returning to full capacity, representatives from the Tecumseh Public Library have enjoyed offering summer programs, attending community events and connecting with people through reading once again.

According to Branch Manager Beth Lyle, as the summer continues, more and more people are visiting the library.

"We are seeing numbers on the rise each week, and it’s great to see everyone again," Lyle said.

She explained the staff is extremely happy to see community members once again.

"The library staff are thrilled to get to reconnect with our community," Lyle said.

As part of the Pioneer Library System, the Tecumseh Public Library is participating and encouraging people to participate in the Summer Learning Challenge.

"You receive one point for every minute of reading, and there are also activity points. The challenge doesn’t end until August, so there’s plenty of time to rack up points and win prizes," Lyle said.

The overall goal of the challenge is to have a total of six million points and at this point in time the PLS is up to about three million points.

"Each branch will hold a drawing for those who reach 1,000 points and will give away a Fitbit for adults, a drone for teens, Legos and Gearbots for children and an early childhood Blockaroo prize," Lyle said.

Both adults and children can sign up for the Summer Learning Challenge on the PLS Connect app under “My Learning” or go to their website https://pioneerlibrarysystem.org/

In addition to the Summer Learning Challenge, Lyle said the library is holding outdoor story times at the Tecumseh City Park on Monday mornings at 11 a.m.

"We also have a wonderful Story Walk at the park. You follow the walking trail and read the story one page at a time," Lyle said.

She explained the library offers prizes for people who go to the Tecumseh Library after completing the Story Walk.

There are also various virtual programs the library will offer this summer which can be found on the Pioneer Library Facebook and YouTube channel.

Along with offering summer programs, the library is attending community events such as Tecumseh's Mingle on Main Street Block Party.

"We are loving being able to participate in community events once again," Lyle said.

She said employees did library card sign ups, updated cards, petted cute dogs and gave books to babies.

While the library has wonderful virtual options, Lyle said there's nothing like connecting with people in-person.

"There are some wonderful library features that you can access virtually, but the connection and community that we can build in person is priceless," Lyle said. "Libraries offer many essential services, especially for those who might not have access to the internet at home, so we know it’s very important for everyone to be able to access the physical library."

Since the pandemic, Lyle said the library started offering curbside services for people and removed some furniture for social distancing.

"We’ve missed those who haven’t been able to come in. We are happy to bring your library materials to the curbside," Lyle said. "(I hope) bit by bit, we see our community feeling safe."