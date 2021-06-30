Oklahoma Veterans Memorial Committee to host Independence Day Parade

The Oklahoma Veterans Memorial Committee is hosting the Independence Day Parade to honor all first responders in Shawnee Monday, July 5.

According to OVMC member Albert Brase, all first responders are invited to participate in the parade which begins at 9 a.m. on the corner of Beard Street and Main Street.

Parade formation will begin at 8 a.m. in the parking lot north of 7th Street and Beard Street.

Brase said the route will go east down Main Street to Union Street then north to Highland Street then west on Highland Street to Broadway Avenue then south on Broadway Avenue to the Oklahoma Veterans Memorial Park.

Following the parade there will be an Independence Day Ceremoney in the park at 10 a.m.

Responders can walk as a group, drive their support vehicles or have a trailer to carry their participants.

First responders include doctors and nurses from the Shawnee hospital, the Shawnee Police Department, the Shawnee Fire Department, REACT Ambulance Department, Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office, assisted living personal and the Citizen Pottawatomie Nation Covid-19 organized support.