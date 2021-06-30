Special operations team seizes illegal cannabis grow in Pottawatomie County

The Special Operations Team of District 23 seized about $1.2 million worth of marijuana from an illegal cannabis operation in Pottawatomie County on Friday, June 25.

According to a representative of District Attorney Allan Grubb's office, the grow was located at 18501 Coker Road and his team seized and burned around 3,500 marijuana plants.

Additionally, the Special Operations team seized eight guns and $22,000 in cash.

Grubb said the grower was not in compliance with the law, which requires any cannabis business to have both an Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority certificate of compliance and an Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics license.

In addition, Grubb said the owner of the facility was from Tennessee, which is against OMMA regulations that require OMMA applicants to be Oklahoma residents and entities to show at least 75 percent ownership is held by an Oklahoma resident.

No arrests have been made.

Earlier this month, both Lincoln and Pottawatomie county commissioners each approved Grubb's request for $80,000 toward his cannabis investigation program, which began on June 10. Funding derives from fees paid to the counties by those seeking licenses.

Grubb explained to Pottawatomie County commissioners that the funds would support an investigator for Pottawatomie County to investigate potential illegal marijuana grow houses and other businesses that don't have the proper permits, certifications or are not fulfilling required safety codes. The pilot program was started in Lincoln County, and after just a few days in operation there, his team seized about $17.5 million worth of marijuana from an illegal grow operation in Lincoln County.

To report any potential illegal cannabis operations, call the Pottawatomie County District Attorney's Office, (405) 275-6800.