Shawnee pumpkin patch, local comic event winners of RedBud awards
The Oklahoma Travel Industry Association (OTIA) held its annual RedBud Awards at the Edmond Conference Center on June 29, 2021, where a Shawnee destination received an award for Outstanding Tourism Attraction and a local show received an award for Outstanding New Event.
Open to all Oklahoma tourism entities, the RedBud Awards represent the highest honor given in the Oklahoma tourism industry. .
Emceed by Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell and Jenifer Reynolds, 37 awards were given in 20 categories and all entries were evaluated by a slate of tourism professionals on specific criteria including customer service and experience, marketing effectiveness, media relations, variety of audiences reached, value and overall creativity.
Awards with ties to Shawnee were:
Kozel Family Farms – Sunshine Shelly’s Pumpkin Patch & Nightmare Harvest, Shawnee, received the RedBud award for Outstanding Agritourism Attraction.
Uncanny Events LLC – Uncanny Comic Expo, held in Shawnee, received the RedBud award for Outstanding New Event.