Shawnee pumpkin patch, local comic event winners of RedBud awards

The Shawnee News-Star

The Oklahoma Travel Industry Association (OTIA) held its annual RedBud Awards at the Edmond Conference Center on June 29, 2021, where a Shawnee destination received an award for Outstanding Tourism Attraction and a local show received an award for Outstanding New Event.

Open to all Oklahoma tourism entities, the RedBud Awards represent the highest honor given in the Oklahoma tourism industry. .

Emceed by Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell and Jenifer Reynolds, 37 awards were given in 20 categories and all entries were evaluated by a slate of tourism professionals on specific criteria including customer service and experience, marketing effectiveness, media relations, variety of audiences reached, value and overall creativity.

Awards with ties to Shawnee were:

Kozel Family Farms – Sunshine Shelly’s Pumpkin Patch & Nightmare Harvest, Shawnee, received the RedBud award for Outstanding Agritourism Attraction.

Uncanny Events LLC – Uncanny Comic Expo, held in Shawnee, received the RedBud award for Outstanding New Event.