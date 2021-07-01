Gordon Cooper Technology Center honors Gary Crain

The Shawnee News-Star

Gordon Cooper Technology Center honored Gary Crain for his years of services on the school board at its most recent board meeting Friday.

Crain, a resident of Prague, served on the Gordon Cooper Technology Center Board of Education for 16 years and served as board president for many years.

Prior to his time at Gordon Cooper, Crain served as an officer of the Shawnee Police Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. After his time with OHP, Crain started his own construction business.

Crain also served in various capacities with Prague First Baptist Church, Canadian Valley Electric Cooperative and Western Farmers Electric Generation.

Gordon Cooper Technology Center is an accredited institution and is one of 29 Career and Technical education options within Oklahoma's globally recognized Career Tech System. GCTC serves an area in East-Central Oklahoma covering approximately three counties.

Visit gctech.edu to learn more about Gordon Cooper Technology Center.