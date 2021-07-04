Programs offer free summer meals to area students

As the summer continues, various school districts and area programs are offering free meals to the students of Pottawatomie County.

To help students maintain their reliable source of meals, the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma's Summer Feeding Program is providing nutritious food to any child 18 and under.

According to Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank, summer is a challenging time for children who aren't guaranteed food.

She said one in four children in the state are those who live without food security.

"We are proud partners in 23 counties across central and western Oklahoma providing crucial nutrition to children this summer," Dykstra said.

Programs and locations offering meals in Pottawatomie County include the Community Market of Pottawatomie County, which is located at 120 S. Center Street in Shawnee, the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club, which is located at 200 E. 9th Street in Shawnee, and the Shawnee Family YMCA, 700 W. Saratoga Street.

In addition, Shawnee Public Schools is offering summer meal programs to students.

According to SPS Public Information Officer Cherity Pennington, meals will be served at Shawnee Middle School July 12-22. Breakfast will be served 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch will be served noon to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. This site can be reached at 405-878-1028 or 405-878-1006 for more information.

Check back for updates.