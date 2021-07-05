Celebrating freedom: Independence Day parade, ceremony held Monday

Many gathered for an Independence Day parade and ceremony Monday morning in Shawnee.

The Oklahoma Veterans Memorial Committee hosted the events and honored both veterans and all first responders in Shawnee.

The Grand Marshal of the parade was Robert Winchell and he also performed the ringing of the Naval Bell after Veterans of Foreign War member Patrick Koch called the ceremony to order.

The Honor Guard was made up of VFW Carnes Post 1317 and VFW Bugler John King led the Call to Colors.

Oklahoma Baptist University professor Tony Litherland led the invocation and spoke to children attending the event about the history of Uncle Sam and the Statue of Liberty.

Shawnee Mayor Ed Bolt proclaimed the city of Shawnee a Purple Heart City.

Various organizations assisted with the day's events including the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans and the American Legion.