SPD: Two girls injured in holiday boating accident at Shawnee Twin Lakes

Shawnee police responded to a call involving two 17-year-old females who were involved in a boating accident at Shawnee Twin Lakes on Sunday, July 4.

According to Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivian Lozano, the teens were being pulled on a tube by a boat when a wave runner collided with their tube, causing injuries.

Lozano said both were transported by REACT EMS ambulance to The Children's Hospital at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City for treatment of injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.

