Shawnee to host International Finals Youth Rodeo July 11-16

High school students from both near and far will gather to compete in the 28th annual International Finals Youth Rodeo July 11-16 at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center in Shawnee.

Contestants will be arriving and will start checking in at the expo center on Friday, July 9.

According to the IFYR website, there will be a total of 11 performances during the week, beginning with a kick-off event at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 11.

There will be two performances daily starting on Monday — one at 9 a.m. and another at 7:30 p.m. The final performance will be Friday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Events at the IFYR include barrel racing, pole bending, breakaway roping, goat tying, team roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, bull riding, saddle bronc riding and bareback riding.

These events run at the same time in three arenas during each performance.

In addition, the Tin Star Market will be open Sunday, July 11, from noon to 8 p.m., and Monday through Friday, July 12-16 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information about the rodeo or tickets, visit ifyr.com.