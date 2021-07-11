Roster set for this week's $250K IFYR, more than 900 entries set for Shawnee rodeo

IFYR

SHAWNEE, Oklahoma – Ahead of the 2021 IFYR (International Finals Youth Rodeo), the organization has announced the roster for the six-day event which features over 930 entries from 35 different state. The IFYR is set to take place in Shawnee, Oklahoma July 11-16 and will be the richest youth rodeo in the sport paying out upwards of $250,000.

“The IFYR is thrilled to host over 680 of the world’s best athletes at such an iconic rodeo as continue to bring a marquee event to the town of Shawnee,” said IPRA President Dale Yerigan. “This event looks to be one of the biggest youth rodeos of the year and we’re extremely fortunate to be able to work with youth from as far as Alaska to bring this opportunity to the youth in rodeo.”

Athletes in 10 disciplines—bareback riding, cowgirls breakaway roping, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, pole bending, goat tying, barrel racing, bull riding, and team roping —will compete for their piece of the $250,000 purse.

The event will feature 11 total performances, beginning Sunday, July 11 at 8 p.m. with the final performance taking place Friday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m. The event will consist of two long-go's and a short-go, made up of the top 15 contestants in each event.

Additionally, the lineup will have six athletes in bareback riding, 215 cowgirls in breakaway roping, 17 in saddle bronc riding, 52 in steer wrestling, 135 cowboys in tie-down roping, 81 in pole bending, 88 in goat tying, 193 in barrel racing, 28 in bull riding, and 123 pairs in team roping.

FloRodeo will broadcast the event live. Those interested in watching the event can visit florodeo.com.