First United Bank in Shawnee hosts leadership course

The Shawnee News-Star

First United’s purpose is “to inspire and empower others to spend life wisely” through a holistic approach to life that encompasses faith, financial well-being, health and personal growth.

First United has partnered with the Stagen Leadership Academy to provide a personal growth opportunity, the Foundational Leadership Course (FLC), for existing leaders in the community. The FLC is a 13-week course that provides learning through a combination of small group discussions and weekly online accountability. The FLC, also known as the “Spend Life Wisely Academy,” is under the direction of Gregg Engle and is part of First United’s 10-year vision to elevate 10 million lives by 2030.

The Shawnee Inaugural FLC (spring 2021) graduates include:

• Paul Bass, president, First United Bank

• John Bobb-Semple, project manager, Blue Zones of Pottawatomie County

• Odus Compton, chief operating officer, Reaching Souls International

• Brandon Dyer, executive director, Community Renewal of Pottawatomie County

• Cami Engles, entrepreneur and owner of Theopolis Social Club

• Dr. Kathy Laster, CEO and president, Avedis Foundation

• Bryan Lucas, senior vice president, Georg Fischer Central Plastics LLC

• Boaz Massey, owner, BAM Acquisitions, LLC

• Daniel Matthews, executive director, Community Market of Pottawatomie County

• Angi Mohr, president, SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee

• Pam O’Rorke, owner, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Benchmark Realty

• Dr. Heath Thomas, president, Oklahoma Baptist University

By inspiring and empowering community leaders to be improved versions of themselves, the community as a whole may be elevated. This course provides valuable tactics and skills for leaders of all types of entities and varying levels of experience, while also working to create a common language. As leaders across various business segments learn from one another, it helps to build trust and establish partnerships that are needed to build a stronger community.

Shawnee FLC participant Brandon Dyer, shared, “I'm so thankful to have been given the opportunity to participate in First United's Foundational Leadership Course. The opportunity to be exposed to world-class leadership skills and have 13 weeks of shared experiences with other leaders in Shawnee has had a significant impact on my personal leadership development.”

Paul Bass, First United Community Bank president in Shawnee, shared, “It was my pleasure to participate with the inaugural class of some of Shawnee’s finest leaders.” He also shared that First United Bank of Shawnee will be offering the Foundational Leadership Course annually in the spring and will begin taking nominations for next year’s class in January of 2022. (Class size is limited to 15.)

First United takes great pride in being a community bank and serves a greater purpose by inspiring and empowering others to spend life wisely, including customers, their families, and their communities. Learn more at spendlifewisely.com.