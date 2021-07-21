Pottawatomie County commissioners to launch litter education campaign
Elisabeth Slay
The Shawnee News-Star
Pottawatomie County commissioners on Monday approved a plan from District 1 Commissioner Melissa Dennis to launch an educational litter prevention campaign.
Dennis said the campaign consists of a trash can mascot who will visit local schools and educate students on the harm of littering and how to stop it.
"It's just a mascot to get to the kids because that's where it needs to start," Dennis said about the proactive campaign.
She said she hopes the campaign will begin once the 2021-2022 school year starts.
Money from the general government fund will be used to pay for the program.
