Pottawatomie County commissioners to launch litter education campaign

Elisabeth Slay
The Shawnee News-Star

Pottawatomie County commissioners on Monday approved a plan from District 1 Commissioner Melissa Dennis to launch an educational litter prevention campaign.

Dennis said the campaign consists of a trash can mascot who will visit local schools and educate students on the harm of littering and how to stop it. 

"It's just a mascot to get to the kids because that's where it needs to start," Dennis said about the proactive campaign.

She said she hopes the campaign will begin once the 2021-2022 school year starts.

Money from the general government fund will be used to pay for the program. 

