Justin Terney Poker Run raises over $10,000 for K-9 program

Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Deputy Jared Strand and K-9 Onyx accepted a $10,678.79 check Tuesday, with funds raised from the 2021 Justin Terney Poker Run.

According to Strand, the funds from this year's event helped pay for the K-9 program's new 2020 Dodge Durango and other needed resources for Onyx and his care.

Strand said it's always amazing to see people from all over Oklahoma support the cause and honor fallen officer and former owner of Onyx, Justin Terney, who was killed in the line of duty while working as a Tecumseh police officer in 2017.

"Without this poker run we would not have the nice equipment or be able to attend a lot of the training we attend throughout the year," Strand said.

After Terney died, Strand volunteered to take care of his puppy, Onyx, and trained with the dog to become a K-9 unit.

He said he's grateful to see all the support he and Onyx receive through this event.

"Every year I like to let everyone know where their money goes; this year they got to see it in person when we put our new 2020 Dodge Durango on display at the Poker Run," Strand said. "People got to see what their money went to and it makes it all worth it."

According to Deputy Jesse McCord, in addition to Strand's new vehicle, the funds will also help pay for other resources the K-9 program needs.

"It is and will be used to help purchase new equipment for K-9 training, vet bills, food and any other equipment needed throughout the year," McCord said.

He explained for those who may not be aware, a poker run is when motorcyclists come together and help raise funds for certain causes.

"This run has been sponsored by an organization called Ride Oklahoma Charities," McCord said. "Poker runs can range from rides to fight childhood cancer or to help fallen veterans."

He said it was incredible to see how much people were willing to give to the cause.

"Being able to raise this amount of money through the generosity of the motorcycle riders who support law enforcement is overwhelming and amazing," McCord said.

For next year's poker run, McCord said he hopes the event continues to grow and more people honor Terney and support Strand and Onyx.

"This run was started to keep the memory of Justin Terney alive and to keep his legacy alive through the training of his puppy Onyx. As we all know, K-9 Onyx is no longer a puppy and is a fully certified sheriff's K-9 with the Pottawatomie County Sheriffs Office," McCord said.

Watch for updates and read more about K-9 Onyx and his duties as a K-9 deputy in an upcoming News-Star story.