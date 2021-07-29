Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister visits Shawnee Adventure Academy

Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister visited Shawnee Adventure Academy on its last day of operation Tuesday, July 27.

According to Hannah Holland, founder of the program and Shawnee Middle School assistant principal, the purpose of Shawnee Adventure Academy is to help students reengage back into school after 2020.

The program, which was offered for the first time this summer, took place at Shawnee Middle School and offered various STEM activities to kindergarten through eighth grade students.

Hofmeister spent her time touring SMS and visiting the various STEM classes the Academy had to offer.

"It it inspiring to see just how engaged the students are but also the reconnection back to school and academics, but it's all wrapped with a lot of fun but social emotional connection too," Hofmeister said.

In addition to providing a social outlet to young students, the counselors who educate the children are Shawnee High School seniors or recent graduates.

Holland said the program is led by these 21 students, who were recruited by SHS Principal Matt Johnson.

Along with seeing how the kindergarten through eighth grade students were educated, Hofmeister also visited with various student teachers about their experience at the Academy.

"It's really important also to be embedding mentoring for our high school students and this opportunity to now connect with the elementary and middle school students at the same time they're working on academics is really about leadership," Hofmeister said. "It's about giving the younger student a vision for where they're headed but also for those high school students there's always a lot of reward with giving back."

The state superintendent said she also enjoyed speaking with the high schoolers and learning how their experience at the Academy will influence their future plans.

"I am also hearing how some of the high school students are actually looking at the teachers as mentors and they're aspiring to become teachers. That's exciting. That's the kind of cycle that we want to see and really build on for the future of education," she said.

Holland explained she was happy to see Hofmeister take time out of her day to see how the students of Shawnee Public Schools benefitted from the program.

"We're very thankful for her and we're very pleased and excited we got to show off what our kids and what our high schoolers got to do," Holland said.

In addition to Holland, Shawnee Superintendent Dr. April Grace appreciated Hofmeister's visit.

"We always enjoy hosting Superintendent Hofmeister so she can see the important work our schools are doing to help students learn and grow," Grace said. "Superintendent Hofmeister has been visiting programs around the state throughout the summer; we are grateful she took the time to visit this unique offering."