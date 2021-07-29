Shawnee students enjoy last day of Shawnee Adventure Academy

For the last two weeks, various students have attended the Shawnee Adventure Academy at Shawnee Middle School and they celebrated their final day of learning with music, art and other STEM activities Tuesday, July 27.

According to SMS Assistant Principal Hannah Holland, she started the program with the intention of helping students reconnect after 2020 and reengage in school.

"So this Adventure Academy is about meeting the needs of our students," Holland said. "We know that everybody lost a year of academics but we what really needed to accomplish with this camp was to reach some of these kids who missed out on a lot of social emotional learning and relationship building, not just with their peers, but with their teachers."

She explained she and other Shawnee Public Schools educators started reaching out to the community and seeking out children who needed to be involved with the Academy.

Students ranging from kindergarten to eighth grade were encouraged to participate in the camp.

However, Holland said, the Adventure Academy was not just for younger students.

"The camp is led by current Shawnee High School students and ones that have just graduated in May," Holland said. "They're the ones working with the students and they're phenomenal and have learned so much."

Essentially, she said, the program was two-fold — it helped elementary and middle school students reconnect with school and also provided the perfect leadership opportunity for those who are about to or have left SPS.

Holland and her colleges knew they wanted to have a summer learning academy, she said, but when they sat down to discuss it, they felt it would look different this year due to the effects of the pandemic.

"We missed the social emotional part. We missed the relationship building part and that's what we wanted to focus on, especially in this timeframe the two weeks before school starts," Holland said.

She explained having the program from July 12 to July 27 was intentional as the district wanted to get students excited about the 2021-2022 school year.

Along with planning the Academy, Holland said she also had the opportunity to see all the students involved in the camp thrive.

"We get to meet needs. We need to mentor these high school students. But just to see their faces and see them enjoying activities and the shift I've gotten to see from the first day has been awesome," she said.

For Holland, the overall best aspect of being a part of this program was seeing the impact it had on the high schoolers.

"It's been great to see these high school kids impacted and the whole reason is because they're the ones interacting and making these memories with the K through eighth students," she said.

According to 19-year-old and Adventure Academy Counselor Natalie Manion, she enjoyed her time as a student teacher at the camp.

"I like working with all these kids because I think they've been disconnected," Manion said. "They haven't been involved very much but now you can tell they're all working together. It's a good environment for them."

Manion currently attends Seminole State University and is pursuing an Elementary Education Degree.

Along with Manion, soon-to-be SHS senior Lexie Rosario became involved in the program, but said she was reluctant to join at first.

"I didn't think I was going to do it but I ended up doing it. I (love) connecting with the kids and understanding how their minds work," Rosario said.

Initially, she said she was going to pursue dentistry when she left high school, but after her experience at the Academy, she wants to be an educator.

"I hope more kids get involved — both high school and the little kids," Rosario said.

The senior said she would also love to be a counselor at the camp next year.

Holland plans to hold the academy next summer as it has received a lot of positive feedback from parents and the community through social media.

"Next year we would love to continue and continue meeting the needs of our students," Holland said.