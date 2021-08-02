'Splash into Campaign' with United Way Pottawatomie County on Aug. 6

The Shawnee News-Star

United Way of Pottawatomie County will dive into campaign season with “Splash into Campaign” on Aug. 6, 2021 from 7-10 p.m. at Shawnee Splash. The event will feature United Way of Pottawatomie County partner agencies, food trucks, and family entertainment.

Wristbands are required for entry to Splash and cost $10 for adults and $5 for children. You can come out and enjoy the food trucks from 7-8 p.m. without a wristband and food trucks are donating a portion of their proceeds back to United Way of Pottawatomie County.

“We are excited to kick-off our annual fundraising season with this family-friendly event,” said United Way of Pottawatomie County Drive Chair Amanda Teape Johnson. “Each year our partner agencies do incredible work in our communities. The funds raised by United Way help us fund these initiatives.”

Those interested in donating can text UWSplash to 41444 to give or visit https://unitedwaypottco.org/.