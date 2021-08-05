Back-to-school: Shawnee students return to learning Aug. 12

Students and educators of Shawnee Public Schools will return for the 2021-2022 school year on Thursday, Aug. 12, with new safety and disinfecting measures in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to Superintendent Dr. April Grace, SPS would like to start the school year as safely as possible for students and staff members by offering COVID-19 vaccines.

“We will offer opportunities throughout the year at our school sites for those who would like to receive a vaccine," Grace said.

In addition, the district will welcome face coverings for those who wish to wear one and it will continue to clean buildings thoroughly and disinfect school sites to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"We are adding bipolar ionization on our HVAC systems. We also have available on-site COVID testing through our TEAM Clinics," Grace said.

The administrator said as the Delta variant continues to increase, the district encourages families to practice necessary COVID-19 precautions such as social distancing, monitoring their own health, and to consider getting the vaccine.

"We'll continue to monitor the situation at each individual school site and respond accordingly," Grace said.

For more information regarding SPS COVID-19 safety measures visit https://www.shawnee.k12.ok.us/vnews/display.v/ART/60ca64b83bef0.